Spicy Vidalia Onion Poblano Relish gives this grilled catfish an added hint of spice.



Grilled Catfish with Grilled Vidalia Onion Poblano Serves: 4 servings Ingredients 4 (6-ounce) catfish fillets

1 cup mojo marinade*

3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Vidalia Onion-Poblano Relish (recipe follows)

In a large shallow dish, combine fish and marinade; cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Remove fish from marinade; discard marinade. Pat fish dry with paper towels. Brush with 2 tablespoons oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Brush a cast-iron grill pan with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and heat over medium-high heat. Add fish, and cook until fish can be easily turned with a spatula, about 3 minutes. Turn fish; cook until fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork, about 2 minutes. Serve with Vidalia Onion-Poblano Relish. Garnish with radish, if desired. Notes *We used Goya Mojo Criollo Marinade.


