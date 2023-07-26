Grilled Catfish with Grilled Vidalia Onion Poblano

Spicy Vidalia Onion Poblano Relish gives this grilled catfish an added hint of spice.

Grilled Catfish with Grilled Vidalia Onion Poblano
Serves: 4 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 4 (6-ounce) catfish fillets
  • 1 cup mojo marinade*
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • Vidalia Onion-Poblano Relish (recipe follows)
  • Garnish: thinly sliced radishes
Instructions
  1. In a large shallow dish, combine fish and marinade; cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  2. Remove fish from marinade; discard marinade. Pat fish dry with paper towels. Brush with 2 tablespoons oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  3. Brush a cast-iron grill pan with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and heat over medium-high heat. Add fish, and cook until fish can be easily turned with a spatula, about 3 minutes. Turn fish; cook until fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork, about 2 minutes. Serve with Vidalia Onion-Poblano Relish. Garnish with radish, if desired.
Notes
*We used Goya Mojo Criollo Marinade.

Vidalia Onion Poblano Relish
Serves: about 2 cups
 
Ingredients
  • 2 medium poblano peppers
  • 1 medium Vidalia onion, cut into wedges
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 1⁄2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1⁄4 cup chopped green onion
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1⁄8 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1⁄8 teaspoon garlic powder
Instructions
  1. Cut poblanos in half lengthwise; discard seeds. Flatten peppers. Brush poblanos and onion wedges with 1 tablespoon oil.
  2. Brush a cast-iron grill pan with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and heat over medium-high heat. Add poblanos and onion; cook, turning occasionally, until softened and grill marks form, about 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and place on a cutting board. Let cool slightly; coarsely chop. Transfer to a small bowl, and stir in cilantro and all remaining ingredients. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

 

