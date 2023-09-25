Green Tomato Tart with Cheese Straw Crust

The savory and slightly spicy flavors of cheese straws make the perfect crust for a tangy green tomato tart.



Save Recipe Print Serves: 1 tart Ingredients 1 1⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons minced fresh dill

1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon paprika

1 cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, room temperature

10 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed

3 to 4 tablespoons cold whole milk

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1⁄2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce

1 large egg yolk

2 large green tomatoes (about 1 1⁄2 pounds), cut into 1⁄8-inch-thick slices

1⁄2 small red onion, sliced into 1⁄8-inch-thick rings, rings separated

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large egg white, lightly beaten

Garnish: chopped fresh dill Instructions Preheat oven to 400°. In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse flour, minced dill, 3⁄4 teaspoon salt, and paprika until combined. Add Cheddar and cold butter; pulse until butter pieces are almond-size. Add 3 tablespoons cold milk, and pulse until combined; add up to remaining 1 tablespoon cold milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary. (Dough is ready if it holds together when pinched.) On a lightly floured surface, shape dough into a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate for 20 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together cream cheese, Parmesan, pepper sauce, egg yolk, and 1⁄4 teaspoon salt. In a medium bowl, toss together tomatoes, onion, oil, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. On a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper, roll dough into a 13-inch circle, dusting with flour as needed. Transfer dough with parchment to a 14-inch cast-iron baking pan. Spread cream cheese mixture onto dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Top with tomato mixture. Fold dough over filling, pleating as needed. (Dough will not completely cover filling.) Brush edges of dough with egg white. Bake until crust is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes. Garnish with chopped dill, if desired. 3.5.3251