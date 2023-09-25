Green Tomato Tart with Cheese Straw Crust

The savory and slightly spicy flavors of cheese straws make the perfect crust for a tangy green tomato tart.
Serves: 1 tart
Ingredients
- 1 1⁄4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh dill
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1⁄4 teaspoon paprika
- 1 cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, room temperature
- 10 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 3 to 4 tablespoons cold whole milk
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1⁄2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce
- 1 large egg yolk
- 2 large green tomatoes (about 1 1⁄2 pounds), cut into 1⁄8-inch-thick slices
- 1⁄2 small red onion, sliced into 1⁄8-inch-thick rings, rings separated
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 large egg white, lightly beaten
- Garnish: chopped fresh dill
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse flour, minced dill, 3⁄4 teaspoon salt, and paprika until combined. Add Cheddar and cold butter; pulse until butter pieces are almond-size. Add 3 tablespoons cold milk, and pulse until combined; add up to remaining 1 tablespoon cold milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary. (Dough is ready if it holds together when pinched.)
- On a lightly floured surface, shape dough into a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- In a small bowl, stir together cream cheese, Parmesan, pepper sauce, egg yolk, and 1⁄4 teaspoon salt.
- In a medium bowl, toss together tomatoes, onion, oil, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt.
- On a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper, roll dough into a 13-inch circle, dusting with flour as needed. Transfer dough with parchment to a 14-inch cast-iron baking pan. Spread cream cheese mixture onto dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Top with tomato mixture. Fold dough over filling, pleating as needed. (Dough will not completely cover filling.) Brush edges of dough with egg white.
- Bake until crust is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes. Garnish with chopped dill, if desired.
