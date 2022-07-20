Green Onion Hush Puppies

Green Onion Hush Puppies

Just when you thought hush puppies couldn’t get any better, we added green onion to give this tasty side a flavorsome kick.

Save Recipe Print
Green Onion Hush Puppies
Serves: Makes about 20
 
Ingredients
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1½ cups self-rising yellow cornmeal mix
  • ¾ cup self-rising flour
  • ¾ cup chopped green onion
  • 1½ tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1¼ cups whole buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
Instructions
  1. In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to a depth of 2 inches, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 360°.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, green onion, sugar, and salt; whisk in buttermilk and egg until dry ingredients are moistened. Let stand for 10 minutes.
  3. Using 2 spoons or a 2-tablespoon spring-loaded scoop, carefully drop batter into hot oil in batches. Fry, turning frequently, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Let drain on a wire rack. Serve warm.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR