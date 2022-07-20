Just when you thought hush puppies couldn’t get any better, we added green onion to give this tasty side a flavorsome kick.



Green Onion Hush Puppies Serves: Makes about 20 Ingredients Vegetable oil, for frying

1½ cups self-rising yellow cornmeal mix

¾ cup self-rising flour

¾ cup chopped green onion

1½ tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1¼ cups whole buttermilk

1 large egg Instructions In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to a depth of 2 inches, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 360°. In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, green onion, sugar, and salt; whisk in buttermilk and egg until dry ingredients are moistened. Let stand for 10 minutes. Using 2 spoons or a 2-tablespoon spring-loaded scoop, carefully drop batter into hot oil in batches. Fry, turning frequently, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Let drain on a wire rack. Serve warm.