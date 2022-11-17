Wrapped in smoky bacon, these green bean bundles are a fun twist on the iconic Thanksgiving casserole.



Green Bean Casserole Bundles Serves: 6 to 8 Ingredients 4½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1 pound green beans, trimmed

½ pound thick-cut bacon, halved crosswise

2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

1 clove garlic, minced

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

Bring a large saucepan of water and 3 teaspoons salt to a boil over medium-high heat; add green beans. Cook until tender, about 3 minutes; drain. Transfer to an ice water bath to stop the cooking process; drain well, and pat dry. Wrap bundles of 5 to 6 green beans with a piece of bacon, tying in a knot. Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add green bean bundles in an even layer; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt. Cook until bacon is crisp, about 2 minutes per side. Remove from skillet, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in skillet. Transfer bundles to a serving platter; keep warm. Add mushrooms and garlic to skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in cream, thyme, pepper, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt; bring to a boil. Cook until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. Spoon onto green bean bundles. Garnish with thyme, if desired. Serve immedately.