This show-stealing Grapefruit-Cabbage Salad is fresh, tart, and crunchy. The subtly sweet homemade dressing drizzled on top adds the perfect final touch.



Save Recipe Print Grapefruit-Cabbage Salad Serves: Makes 8 to 10 servings Ingredients 2 grapefruits

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon

2 teaspoons honey

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ cup olive oil

1 head Napa cabbage (about 1¾ pounds), cored and chopped

¾ cup ¼-inch-sliced red onion

½ cup thinly sliced carrot

3 tablespoons chopped toasted pecans

Garnish: crushed red pepper, fresh tarragon, fresh thyme Instructions Zest grapefruit to equal ¼ teaspoon, and reserve. Using a small sharp knife, cut top and bottom ends off grapefruit. Following curve of grapefruit, cut off rind in large strips, making sure to remove white pith. Cut out segments using grapefruit membrane as a guide; remove seeds. Reserve segments. Squeeze membranes into a small bowl, reserving at least ¼ cup juice; discard membranes and any seeds from juice. In a large bowl, whisk together reserved ¼ teaspoon grapefruit zest and reserved ¼ cup juice, mustard, tarragon, honey, salt, thyme, and red pepper. Gradually whisk in oil until well combined. Add cabbage, onion, and carrot to bowl; toss and massage with zest mixture for 2 minutes. Gently stir in grapefruit segments. Transfer salad to a serving platter. Top with pecans. Garnish with red pepper, tarragon, and thyme, if desired. 3.5.3251