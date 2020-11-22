Change up these Gooey Butter Spice Cake Squares by using another flavor of cake mix. Lemon, chocolate, and strawberry cake mixes are fun options.

Save Recipe Print Gooey Butter Spice Cake Squares Makes about 24 Ingredients 1 (16.5-ounce) box spice cake mix

3 large eggs, divided

1 cup butter, melted and divided

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (16-ounce) box confectioners’ sugar

Garnish: confectioners’ sugar Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat cake mix, 1 egg, and ½ cup melted butter with a mixer just until combined. Press mixture into bottom of prepared pan. In same bowl, beat cream cheese with a mixer on medium speed until smooth. Beat in vanilla and remaining 2 eggs. Add confectioners’ sugar, and beat at low speed until well combined. Slowly add remaining ½ cup melted butter, beating until well combined. Pour onto crust in prepared pan. Bake until center is just set, 40 to 50 minutes. Let cool completely in pan before cutting into squares. Garnish with confectioners' sugar, if desired. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days. 3.5.3226

