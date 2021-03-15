Topped with yummy streusel and filled with fresh blueberries, these muffins are a decadent and simple treat to savor.
Glazed Streusel-Topped Blueberry Muffins
Serves: 12
Ingredients
Batter:
- 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¾ cup whole buttermilk
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 1 large egg
- ½ teaspoon orange zest
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
Topping:
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- ⅓ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- ⅓ cup old-fashioned oats
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon orange zest
Glaze:
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 3 tablespoons fresh orange juice
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray.
- For batter: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, egg, orange zest, and vanilla until smooth. Stir buttermilk mixture into flour mixture just until combined. Stir in blueberries. Spoon batter into prepared cups.
- For topping: In a small bowl, stir together all ingredients until crumbly. Sprinkle onto batter.
- Bake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool on a wire rack.
- For glaze: In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners’ sugar and orange juice until smooth. Drizzle onto muffins.
