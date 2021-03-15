Topped with yummy streusel and filled with fresh blueberries, these muffins are a decadent and simple treat to savor.



Glazed Streusel-Topped Blueberry Muffins Serves: 12 Ingredients Batter: 1¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

1½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup whole buttermilk

¼ cup canola oil

1 large egg

½ teaspoon orange zest

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup fresh blueberries Topping: ⅓ cup all-purpose flour

⅓ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

⅓ cup old-fashioned oats

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon orange zest Glaze: 1 cup confectioners’ sugar

3 tablespoons fresh orange juice Instructions Preheat oven to 425°. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray. For batter: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, egg, orange zest, and vanilla until smooth. Stir buttermilk mixture into flour mixture just until combined. Stir in blueberries. Spoon batter into prepared cups. For topping: In a small bowl, stir together all ingredients until crumbly. Sprinkle onto batter. Bake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool on a wire rack. For glaze: In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners' sugar and orange juice until smooth. Drizzle onto muffins.