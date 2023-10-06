Get Lost in “Love and Best Dishes”

I’m really proud of this cookbook. What sets it apart from ones I’ve done in the past is that it’s part cookbook, part memoir. Across the 256 pages, I’m spillin’ all the stories about my childhood, my life and career in the kitchen, and my family—the highs and lows and everything in between. I can’t even begin to tell y’all how many hours I spent diggin’ through my family’s old photos and recipes—y’all are really in for a treat!

Of course, it wouldn’t be a good Southern cookbook without lots of time-honored family recipes. You’ll get to see a few of my favorites on the next few pages, like Savannah Red Rice and Chicken-Fried Pork Chops with Gravy. Man, that just sounds like a delicious meal as is— makes my mouth water! Of the 110 recipes in the book, there are many that I have never shared before, and it was emotional to thumb through old family recipes from loved ones. You’ll see a handful from my Aunt Trina, whom I love so very much. We are so close in age that we grew up more like sisters, and for the first 10 years of my life, we were attached at the hip. When she moved to Louisiana, she would set aside all the good recipes she came across and put them in a file, and some of those recipes made the cut.