These rolls are soft, fluffy, and full of flavor thanks to plenty of fresh herbs.



Save Recipe Print Garlic Cloverleaf Rolls Serves: 12 Ingredients 3 1⁄2 to 3 3⁄4 cups all-purpose flour, divided

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 (0.25-ounce) package active dry yeast

1⁄2 cup whole milk

1⁄2 cup water

1⁄3 cup unsalted butter

1 large egg, room temperature

1⁄4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1⁄2 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1⁄2 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

3⁄4 teaspoon garlic salt Instructions In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat 1 1⁄2 cups flour, sugar, kosher salt, and yeast at low speed until combined. In a medium saucepan, heat milk, 1⁄2 cup water, and butter over medium heat until butter is melted and an instant-read thermometer registers 120° to 130°. Add warm milk mixture to flour mixture, and beat at medium speed until combined. Add egg, beating until combined. With mixer on low speed, gradually add 2 cups flour, beating just until a shaggy dough comes together, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Switch to the dough hook attachment. Beat at low speed until a soft, somewhat sticky dough forms, 6 to 7 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl and dough hook; add up to remaining 1⁄4 cup flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, if dough is too sticky. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and shape into a smooth round. Lightly oil a large bowl. Place dough in bowl, turning to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm, draft-free place (75°) until doubled in size, 40 minutes to 1 hour. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray. Punch down dough, and let stand for 5 minutes. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and divide into 12 portions. Divide 1 portion into 3 pieces. (Keep remaining dough covered to prevent it from drying out.) Roll each piece into a smooth ball. Place 3 dough balls, seam side down, in a prepared muffin cup. Repeat with remaining dough. Cover and let rise in a warm, draft-free place (75°) until doubled in size, 20 to 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°. In a small bowl, stir together melted butter, rosemary, thyme, and garlic salt. Brush butter mixture onto dough. Bake until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in center registers 190°, 15 to 20 minutes, rotating pan halfway through baking. Brush with remaining butter mixture. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and serve warm, or let cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to 4 days. 3.5.3251