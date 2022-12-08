Fruitcake Bars

This classic Christmas treat gets a tasty makeover in this delicious Fruitcake Bar recipe.

Serves: 9 to 12
 
Ingredients
  • Crust:
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • Filling:
  • 1 (16-ounce) container candied fruit
  • 1 cup sweetened dried diced pineapple
  • 1½ cups coarsely chopped pecans
  • ¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
  • ¾ cup light corn syrup
  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with foil, letting excess extend over sides of pan. Lightly spray foil with baking spray with flour.
  2. For crust: In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together flour, granulated sugar, and salt until combined. Add cold butter; pulse until mixture is crumbly. Using the bottom of a measuring cup, press mixture into bottom of prepared pan.
  3. Bake until lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Leave oven on.
  4. For filling: Sprinkle candied fruit and pineapple onto prepared crust; top with pecans.
  5. In a medium bowl, whisk together brown sugar, flour, salt, cinnamon, and cloves; whisk in corn syrup, eggs, and vanilla until smooth. Pour all over pecans.
  6. Bake until filling is set, about 45 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack, about 4 hours. Using excess foil as handles, remove from pan, and cut into bars. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

 

