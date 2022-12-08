This classic Christmas treat gets a tasty makeover in this delicious Fruitcake Bar recipe.
Fruitcake Bars
Serves: 9 to 12
Ingredients
- Crust:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
- Filling:
- 1 (16-ounce) container candied fruit
- 1 cup sweetened dried diced pineapple
- 1½ cups coarsely chopped pecans
- ¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
- ¾ cup light corn syrup
- 2 large eggs
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with foil, letting excess extend over sides of pan. Lightly spray foil with baking spray with flour.
- For crust: In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together flour, granulated sugar, and salt until combined. Add cold butter; pulse until mixture is crumbly. Using the bottom of a measuring cup, press mixture into bottom of prepared pan.
- Bake until lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Leave oven on.
- For filling: Sprinkle candied fruit and pineapple onto prepared crust; top with pecans.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together brown sugar, flour, salt, cinnamon, and cloves; whisk in corn syrup, eggs, and vanilla until smooth. Pour all over pecans.
- Bake until filling is set, about 45 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack, about 4 hours. Using excess foil as handles, remove from pan, and cut into bars. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
3.5.3251