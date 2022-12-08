This classic Christmas treat gets a tasty makeover in this delicious Fruitcake Bar recipe.



Save Recipe Print Fruitcake Bars Serves: 9 to 12 Ingredients Crust:

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

Filling:

1 (16-ounce) container candied fruit

1 cup sweetened dried diced pineapple

1½ cups coarsely chopped pecans

¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¾ cup light corn syrup

2 large eggs

½ teaspoon vanilla extract Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with foil, letting excess extend over sides of pan. Lightly spray foil with baking spray with flour. For crust: In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together flour, granulated sugar, and salt until combined. Add cold butter; pulse until mixture is crumbly. Using the bottom of a measuring cup, press mixture into bottom of prepared pan. Bake until lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Leave oven on. For filling: Sprinkle candied fruit and pineapple onto prepared crust; top with pecans. In a medium bowl, whisk together brown sugar, flour, salt, cinnamon, and cloves; whisk in corn syrup, eggs, and vanilla until smooth. Pour all over pecans. Bake until filling is set, about 45 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack, about 4 hours. Using excess foil as handles, remove from pan, and cut into bars. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days. 3.5.3251