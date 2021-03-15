Fruit salad makes a healthy and tasty snack or side dish, and this version with a delicious Honey-Orange Dressing tastes like spring in a bowl.
Fruit Salad with Honey-Orange Dressing
Serves: about 4 cups
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup fresh orange juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 4 kiwis, peeled and chopped
- 2 cups fresh raspberries
- 2 small bananas, sliced
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together orange juice, honey, and cinnamon. Gently stir in kiwi and raspberries; refrigerate until ready to serve. Stir in banana just before serving.
