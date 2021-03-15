Fruit salad makes a healthy and tasty snack or side dish, and this version with a delicious Honey-Orange Dressing tastes like spring in a bowl.



Save Recipe Print Fruit Salad with Honey-Orange Dressing Serves: about 4 cups Ingredients ⅓ cup fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons honey

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 kiwis, peeled and chopped

2 cups fresh raspberries

2 small bananas, sliced Instructions In a medium bowl, whisk together orange juice, honey, and cinnamon. Gently stir in kiwi and raspberries; refrigerate until ready to serve. Stir in banana just before serving.