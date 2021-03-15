Fruit Salad with Honey-Orange Dressing

Fruit Salad with Honey-Orange Dressing

Fruit salad makes a healthy and tasty snack or side dish, and this version with a delicious Honey-Orange Dressing tastes like spring in a bowl. 

Fruit Salad with Honey-Orange Dressing
Serves: about 4 cups
 
Ingredients
  • ⅓ cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 4 kiwis, peeled and chopped
  • 2 cups fresh raspberries
  • 2 small bananas, sliced
Instructions
  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together orange juice, honey, and cinnamon. Gently stir in kiwi and raspberries; refrigerate until ready to serve. Stir in banana just before serving.

 

 

