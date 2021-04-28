This recipe for Fruit Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing is a refreshing side dish for any spring or summer meal. The tangy, slightly sweet dressing adds the perfect finishing touch.



Fruit Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings Ingredients Dressing:

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon orange zest

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon dry mustard

¼ cup canola oil

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

Salad:

1 fresh pineapple, cored and chopped

2 (11-ounce) cans mandarin oranges, drained

1 cup red grapes, halved

1 cup green grapes, halved

For dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, honey, orange zest and juice, salt, and mustard until smooth. Whisking constantly, add oil in a slow, steady stream until combined. Stir in poppy seeds. For salad: In a large serving bowl, combine pineapple, oranges, grapes, and strawberries. Serve with poppy seed dressing.