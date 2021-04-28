Fruit Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

This recipe for Fruit Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing is a refreshing side dish for any spring or summer meal. The tangy, slightly sweet dressing adds the perfect finishing touch. 

Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
 
Ingredients
  • Dressing:
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon dry mustard
  • ¼ cup canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon poppy seeds
  • Salad:
  • 1 fresh pineapple, cored and chopped
  • 2 (11-ounce) cans mandarin oranges, drained
  • 1 cup red grapes, halved
  • 1 cup green grapes, halved
  • 1 cup quartered fresh strawberries
Instructions
  1. For dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, honey, orange zest and juice, salt, and mustard until smooth. Whisking constantly, add oil in a slow, steady stream until combined. Stir in poppy seeds.
  2. For salad: In a large serving bowl, combine pineapple, oranges, grapes, and strawberries. Serve with poppy seed dressing.

 

 

