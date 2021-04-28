This recipe for Fruit Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing is a refreshing side dish for any spring or summer meal. The tangy, slightly sweet dressing adds the perfect finishing touch.
Fruit Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing
Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- Dressing:
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon dry mustard
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 1 tablespoon poppy seeds
- Salad:
- 1 fresh pineapple, cored and chopped
- 2 (11-ounce) cans mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 cup red grapes, halved
- 1 cup green grapes, halved
- 1 cup quartered fresh strawberries
Instructions
- For dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, honey, orange zest and juice, salt, and mustard until smooth. Whisking constantly, add oil in a slow, steady stream until combined. Stir in poppy seeds.
- For salad: In a large serving bowl, combine pineapple, oranges, grapes, and strawberries. Serve with poppy seed dressing.
