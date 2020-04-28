These Frosted Lemon Sugar Cookies are the perfect sweet treat for a big group.
Frosted Lemon Sugar Cookies
Makes about 30
Ingredients
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- ¼ cup all-vegetable shortening
- 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon lemon extract
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Lemon Frosting (recipe follows)
- Yellow sanding sugar
Instructions
- In a large bowl, beat butter, shortening, 1 cup granulated sugar, and zest with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, about 4 minutes, stopping occasionally to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extracts.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until combined. Cover and refrigerate dough for at least 2 hours or for up to 2 days.
- Preheat oven to 375°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Place remaining 3 tablespoons granulated sugar in a small bowl. Using a 1½-inch spring-loaded scoop, scoop dough, and roll into balls. Roll balls in sugar, and place 2 inches apart on prepared pans. Gently flatten balls to ½-inch thickness.
- Bake until lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks.
- Spread Lemon Frosting onto cookies, and sprinkle with sanding sugar. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
3.5.3226
Lemon Frosting
Makes about 3 cups
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup salted butter, softened
- 2½ cups confectioners’ sugar
- 2½ to 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon lemon extract
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, beat all ingredients with a mixer at medium-high speed until smooth and fluffy. Use immediately.
3.5.3226
