These Frosted Lemon Sugar Cookies are the perfect sweet treat for a big group.

Frosted Lemon Sugar Cookies Makes about 30 Ingredients ½ cup unsalted butter, softened

¼ cup all-vegetable shortening

1 cup plus 3 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

1 tablespoon lemon zest

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon lemon extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

Lemon Frosting (recipe follows)

Yellow sanding sugar Instructions In a large bowl, beat butter, shortening, 1 cup granulated sugar, and zest with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, about 4 minutes, stopping occasionally to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extracts. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until combined. Cover and refrigerate dough for at least 2 hours or for up to 2 days. Preheat oven to 375°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Place remaining 3 tablespoons granulated sugar in a small bowl. Using a 1½-inch spring-loaded scoop, scoop dough, and roll into balls. Roll balls in sugar, and place 2 inches apart on prepared pans. Gently flatten balls to ½-inch thickness. Bake until lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Spread Lemon Frosting onto cookies, and sprinkle with sanding sugar. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Lemon Frosting Makes about 3 cups Ingredients ⅓ cup salted butter, softened

2½ cups confectioners’ sugar

2½ to 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon lemon extract Instructions In a medium bowl, beat all ingredients with a mixer at medium-high speed until smooth and fluffy. Use immediately.

