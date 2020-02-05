Frito Pie Casserole

This delicious and easy-to-make casserole will satisfy your comfort food cravings.

Frito Pie Casserole
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Write a review
Save Recipe
Print
Ingredients
  1. 2 pounds ground chuck
  2. 2 cups chopped onion
  3. 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  4. 2 (15-ounce) cans tomato sauce
  5. 1 (15-ounce) can Ranch Style Beans, drained
  6. 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  7. 1 (15-ounce) can corn, drained
  8. 1 cup beef broth
  9. 2 tablespoons ground cumin
  10. 1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder
  11. 1 teaspoon salt
  12. 1 teaspoon ground chipotle chile pepper
  13. 2 (10.25-ounce) bags corn chips
  14. 1 (8-ounce) package shredded Cheddar cheese
  15. Garnish: sliced pickled jalapeños, chopped onion
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 3-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In a large skillet, cook ground chuck, onion, and garlic over medium heat until beef is browned and crumbly; drain. Stir in tomato sauce and next 8 ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 10 minutes.
  3. Arrange corn chips in prepared pan, and top with beef mixture; sprinkle with cheese.
  4. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Garnish with jalapeño and onion, if desired.
Notes
  1. Note: Chili beans can be substituted for Ranch Style Beans, and the beef mixture can be prepared and frozen for up to 1 month. Reheat the beef mixture and assemble the casserole just before you bake it.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today! 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR