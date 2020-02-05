This delicious and easy-to-make casserole will satisfy your comfort food cravings.

Frito Pie Casserole 2014-12-17 05:34:19 Makes 6 to 8 servings Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 2 pounds ground chuck 2 cups chopped onion 1 tablespoon minced garlic 2 (15-ounce) cans tomato sauce 1 (15-ounce) can Ranch Style Beans, drained 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained 1 (15-ounce) can corn, drained 1 cup beef broth 2 tablespoons ground cumin 1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon ground chipotle chile pepper 2 (10.25-ounce) bags corn chips 1 (8-ounce) package shredded Cheddar cheese Garnish: sliced pickled jalapeños, chopped onion Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 3-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large skillet, cook ground chuck, onion, and garlic over medium heat until beef is browned and crumbly; drain. Stir in tomato sauce and next 8 ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 10 minutes. Arrange corn chips in prepared pan, and top with beef mixture; sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Garnish with jalapeño and onion, if desired. Notes Note: Chili beans can be substituted for Ranch Style Beans, and the beef mixture can be prepared and frozen for up to 1 month. Reheat the beef mixture and assemble the casserole just before you bake it. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

