A creamy Stone-Ground Mustard Dipping Sauce perfectly complements the crispy and crunchy coating on these Fried Potato Salad Bites.



Save Recipe Print Fried Potato Salad Bites Serves: 30 Ingredients 4 cups prepared potato salad

Vegetable oil, for frying

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons water

2 cups Italian-seasoned panko (Japanese bread crumbs)

Stone-Ground Mustard Dipping Sauce (recipe follows)

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, coarsely mash potato salad with a potato masher. Using a 1-tablespoon spring-loaded scoop, scoop potato mixture, and roll into 1 1⁄2-inch balls; place on prepared pan. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight. In a medium Dutch oven, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 375°. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt, pepper, and paprika. In another medium bowl, whisk together eggs and 2 tablespoons water. In another medium bowl, place bread crumbs. Working in batches, dredge balls in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dip in egg mixture, letting excess drip off. Dredge in bread crumbs, shaking off excess. Fry until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels. Serve immediately with Stone-Ground Mustard Dipping Sauce. Garnish with chives, if desired.


