Fried and filled with an assortment of ooey-gooey cheeses, these Fried Pimiento Cheese Balls are always a crowd-pleasing appetizer.



Fried Pimiento Cheese Balls Serves: 15 Ingredients 2½ ounces cream cheese, softened

4 teaspoons mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

⅛ teaspoon ground red pepper

⅔ cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese

2 teaspoons diced pimientos, drained

1¼ teaspoons chopped fresh chives

4 large eggs, divided

3 (8.8-ounce) packages fully cooked rice*, heated according to package directions

1 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese

2¾ cups Italian-seasoned panko (Japanese bread crumbs), divided

Vegetable oil, for frying

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese, mayonnaise, Worcestershire, and red pepper with a mixer at medium speed until almost smooth. Stir in Cheddar, pimientos, and chives. Scoop mixture by 2 teaspoonfuls, and roll into balls. Place on 1 prepared pan; freeze for 30 minutes. In a large bowl, beat 2 eggs; stir in rice, Parmesan, and ¾ cup bread crumbs. Scoop mixture by 2 tablespoonfuls, gently mounding. Place on remaining prepared pan. Flatten rice mounds; place 1 frozen cheese ball in center of each. Spoon 2 tablespoons rice mixture on top of each cheese ball. Spray hands with cooking spray; tightly roll each portion into a ball. In a medium Dutch oven, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 365°. In a shallow dish, whisk together flour and salt. In another shallow dish, add remaining 2 cups bread crumbs. In a shallow bowl, beat remaining 2 eggs. Working in batches, dredge rice balls in flour, gently shaking off excess. Dip balls in eggs, letting excess drip off ; roll in bread crumbs to fully coat. Working in batches, fry rice balls, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Remove rice balls using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels. Let cool slightly. Garnish with chives, if desired. Serve warm.