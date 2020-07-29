Dip these Fried Green Tomatoes into zesty Cilantro-Lime Cream. It’s so good, you’ll want more than one at the same time.
Fried Green Tomatoes with Cilantro-Lime Cream
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1½ cups plain cornmeal
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons ground black pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon ground red pepper
- 1½ cups whole buttermilk
- 1 large egg
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 4 large green tomatoes, sliced about ⅓ inch thick
- Cilantro-Lime Cream (recipe follows)
- Garnish: fresh cilantro
Instructions
- In a shallow dish, whisk together cornmeal, salt, and peppers. In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk and egg.
- In a large cast-iron skillet, pour vegetable oil to a depth of 1 inch, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°.
- Working in batches, let tomato slices stand in buttermilk mixture for 1 minute; let excess drip off. Dredge in cornmeal mixture, gently shaking off excess.
- Fry until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Let drain on paper towels. Serve warm with Cilantro-Lime Cream. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Fried green tomatoes can be kept warm in a 200° oven for up to 30 minutes before serving.
Cilantro-Lime Cream
Serves: Makes about 1½ cups
Ingredients
- 1½ cups sour cream
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon minced seeded jalapeño
- 1 teaspoon lime zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- ½ teaspoon ground chipotle chile pepper
- ½ teaspoon minced garlic
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a small bowl, stir together all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
