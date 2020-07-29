Fried Green Tomatoes with Cilantro-Lime Cream

Dip these Fried Green Tomatoes into zesty Cilantro-Lime Cream. It’s so good, you’ll want more than one at the same time.

Fried Green Tomatoes with Cilantro-Lime Cream
 
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
  • 1½ cups plain cornmeal
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons ground black pepper
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1½ cups whole buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 4 large green tomatoes, sliced about ⅓ inch thick
  • Cilantro-Lime Cream (recipe follows)
  • Garnish: fresh cilantro
Instructions
  1. In a shallow dish, whisk together cornmeal, salt, and peppers. In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk and egg.
  2. In a large cast-iron skillet, pour vegetable oil to a depth of 1 inch, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°.
  3. Working in batches, let tomato slices stand in buttermilk mixture for 1 minute; let excess drip off. Dredge in cornmeal mixture, gently shaking off excess.
  4. Fry until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Let drain on paper towels. Serve warm with Cilantro-Lime Cream. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Fried green tomatoes can be kept warm in a 200° oven for up to 30 minutes before serving.

Cilantro-Lime Cream
Serves: Makes about 1½ cups
 
Ingredients
  • 1½ cups sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon minced seeded jalapeño
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • ½ teaspoon ground chipotle chile pepper
  • ½ teaspoon minced garlic
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
  1. In a small bowl, stir together all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

