These wings are an experience, y’all! One bite is full of crispy, crunchy coating, juicy meat, and the spicy-sweet sauce.
Fried Chicken Wings with Warm Spicy Honey
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 4 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1½ teaspoons onion powder
- 1½ teaspoons ground black pepper
- 2 cups whole buttermilk
- 24 chicken drummettes
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Warm Spicy Honey (recipe follows)
Instructions
- In a large shallow dish, whisk together flour, salt, onion powder, and pepper. In a medium bowl, place buttermilk.
- Dredge chicken in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dip in buttermilk, letting excess drip off. Dredge in flour mixture again, pressing to adhere. Place on a wire rack.
- In a large deep skillet, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°.
- Fry chicken in small batches until golden brown and crisp, 10 to 12 minutes (adjust heat as necessary to maintain 350°). Remove chicken using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels. Serve immediately with Warm Spicy Honey.
Warm Spicy Honey
Serves: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1 cup honey
- 2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅛ teaspoon ground red pepper
Instructions
- In a small saucepan, heat all ingredients over medium-low heat, whisking occasionally, until warm, about 10 minutes.
