Fried Chicken Wings with Warm Spicy Honey

These wings are an experience, y’all! One bite is full of crispy, crunchy coating, juicy meat, and the spicy-sweet sauce.

Fried Chicken Wings with Warm Spicy Honey
Serves: 4 to 6
 
Ingredients
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 4 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1½ teaspoons onion powder
  • 1½ teaspoons ground black pepper
  • 2 cups whole buttermilk
  • 24 chicken drummettes
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Warm Spicy Honey (recipe follows)
Instructions
  1. In a large shallow dish, whisk together flour, salt, onion powder, and pepper. In a medium bowl, place buttermilk.
  2. Dredge chicken in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dip in buttermilk, letting excess drip off. Dredge in flour mixture again, pressing to adhere. Place on a wire rack.
  3. In a large deep skillet, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°.
  4. Fry chicken in small batches until golden brown and crisp, 10 to 12 minutes (adjust heat as necessary to maintain 350°). Remove chicken using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels. Serve immediately with Warm Spicy Honey.

 
Warm Spicy Honey
Serves: 1 cup
 
Ingredients
  • 1 cup honey
  • 2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar
  • ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground red pepper
Instructions
  1. In a small saucepan, heat all ingredients over medium-low heat, whisking occasionally, until warm, about 10 minutes.

 

