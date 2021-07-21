These wings are an experience, y’all! One bite is full of crispy, crunchy coating, juicy meat, and the spicy-sweet sauce.



Fried Chicken Wings with Warm Spicy Honey Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients 4 cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons kosher salt

1½ teaspoons onion powder

1½ teaspoons ground black pepper

2 cups whole buttermilk

24 chicken drummettes

Vegetable oil, for frying

Warm Spicy Honey (recipe follows) Instructions In a large shallow dish, whisk together flour, salt, onion powder, and pepper. In a medium bowl, place buttermilk. Dredge chicken in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dip in buttermilk, letting excess drip off. Dredge in flour mixture again, pressing to adhere. Place on a wire rack. In a large deep skillet, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°. Fry chicken in small batches until golden brown and crisp, 10 to 12 minutes (adjust heat as necessary to maintain 350°). Remove chicken using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels. Serve immediately with Warm Spicy Honey.