Biscuits are hard to beat, but Fried Buttermilk Biscuits are truly the cream of the crop in terms of delicious standards. 

Fried Buttermilk Biscuits
Serves: 10
 
Ingredients
  • 2½ tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for frying
  • 2½ cups self-rising flour
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1¼ cups whole buttermilk
Instructions
  1. In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and salt. Add buttermilk and oil, stirring until a thick batter forms.
  3. Working in batches, carefully drop batter by ¼ cupfuls into hot oil. (Do not overcrowd pot.) Fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Remove using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels. Serve hot.

 

 

