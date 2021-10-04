Biscuits are hard to beat, but Fried Buttermilk Biscuits are truly the cream of the crop in terms of delicious standards.



Serves: 10 Ingredients 2½ tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for frying

2½ cups self-rising flour

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and salt. Add buttermilk and oil, stirring until a thick batter forms. Working in batches, carefully drop batter by ¼ cupfuls into hot oil. (Do not overcrowd pot.) Fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Remove using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels. Serve hot.