This scrumptious Fresh Strawberry Sheet Cake comes together with minimal effort to create an impressive dessert that guests will love.



Serves: 1 (13×9-inch) cake Ingredients 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cups plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups cake flour

2 tablespoons strawberry gelatin

¾ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup whole buttermilk

½ cup crushed fresh strawberries

½ cup diced fresh strawberries

½ cup sliced fresh strawberries

Cream Cheese Frosting (recipe follows) Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with baking spray with flour. In a medium bowl, beat butter and 2 cups sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in lemon juice and vanilla. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, gelatin, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined. Stir in crushed strawberries; pour batter into prepared pan. Top with diced strawberries. a small bowl, stir together sliced strawberries and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar; reserve. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together sliced strawberries and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar; refrigerate. Spread Cream Cheese Frosting onto cake; spoon sliced strawberries onto frosting. Serve immediately.