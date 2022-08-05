Enjoy sweet, juicy peaches at the peak of freshness by incorporating them into this delicious Fresh Peach Pie with Almond Whipped Cream.



Fresh Peach Pie with Almond Whipped Cream Serves: 1 (9-inch) pie Ingredients Double Piecrust (recipe follows)

6 large peaches, peeled, pitted, and sliced (about 6 cups)

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, divided

½ cup potato starch

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon cold heavy whipping cream, divided

3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon almond liqueur or ¼ teaspoon almond extract

Position oven racks in center and bottom of oven. Preheat oven to 425°. Let Double Piecrust stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir together peaches, 1 cup granulated sugar, starch, lemon juice, and salt. Let stand for 15 minutes. Lightly spray a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray. On a lightly floured surface, roll one portion of piecrust into a 12-inch circle. Transfer to prepared pan, pressing into bottom and up sides. Using a slotted spoon, spoon peaches into crust; discard liquid. On a lightly floured surface, roll remaining piecrust into an 11-inch circle. Top fruit with crust. Trim excess top and bottom crusts; fold edges of crusts under, and crimp as desired. Make 4 small slits in top of crust. Brush 1 tablespoon cold cream onto crust; sprinkle remaining 1 tablespoon granulated sugar onto crust. Bake on bottom oven rack for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°. Bake on center oven rack until juices are bubbling through crust, 30 to 35 minutes more, loosely covering with foil to prevent excess browning, if necessary. Let cool completely on a wire rack. In a large bowl, beat remaining 1 cup cold cream and confectioners' sugar with a mixer at medium-high speed until soft peaks form. Beat in liqueur or extract. Serve with pie. Garnish with mint, if desired.


