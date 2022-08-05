Enjoy sweet, juicy peaches at the peak of freshness by incorporating them into this delicious Fresh Peach Pie with Almond Whipped Cream.
Fresh Peach Pie with Almond Whipped Cream
Serves: 1 (9-inch) pie
Ingredients
- Double Piecrust (recipe follows)
- 6 large peaches, peeled, pitted, and sliced (about 6 cups)
- 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, divided
- ½ cup potato starch
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon cold heavy whipping cream, divided
- 3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
- 1 tablespoon almond liqueur or ¼ teaspoon almond extract
- Garnish: fresh mint
Instructions
- Position oven racks in center and bottom of oven. Preheat oven to 425°.
- Let Double Piecrust stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir together peaches, 1 cup granulated sugar, starch, lemon juice, and salt. Let stand for 15 minutes.
- Lightly spray a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray. On a lightly floured surface, roll one portion of piecrust into a 12-inch circle. Transfer to prepared pan, pressing into bottom and up sides. Using a slotted spoon, spoon peaches into crust; discard liquid.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll remaining piecrust into an 11-inch circle. Top fruit with crust. Trim excess top and bottom crusts; fold edges of crusts under, and crimp as desired. Make 4 small slits in top of crust. Brush 1 tablespoon cold cream onto crust; sprinkle remaining 1 tablespoon granulated sugar onto crust.
- Bake on bottom oven rack for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°. Bake on center oven rack until juices are bubbling through crust, 30 to 35 minutes more, loosely covering with foil to prevent excess browning, if necessary. Let cool completely on a wire rack.
- In a large bowl, beat remaining 1 cup cold cream and confectioners’ sugar with a mixer at medium-high speed until soft peaks form. Beat in liqueur or extract. Serve with pie. Garnish with mint, if desired.
Double Pie Crust
Serves: 1 (9-inch) pie crust
Ingredients
- 2½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 6 to 8 tablespoons cold whole buttermilk
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in cold buttermilk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until a dough forms.
- Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and divide in half. Shape each half into a disk. Wrap separately in plastic wrap, and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour or overnight.
