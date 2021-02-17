Fresh Ideas for Winter Citrus

Liven up your winter menus with a squeeze of Meyer lemon, a dash of orange zest, or a splash of satsuma juice. This collection of savory and sweet recipes will have you enjoying the flavors of ripe winter citrus all season long.
Satsuma Sweet Rolls
These fluffy sweet rolls bathed in a subtly citrusy glaze will be a hit at the brunch table.
Roasted Beet, Chard, and Clementine Salad
This colorful, flavorful salad is a showstopper that’ll have dinner guests asking for seconds.
Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Streusel Muffins
We can’t think of a better morning treat than a basketful of these delights filled with the bright flavor of Meyer lemon curd.
Shrimp and Scallops with Satsuma Orange Butter Sauce
A skillet of perfectly seared seafood bathed in a citrusy, buttery cream sauce—is your mouth watering yet?
Orange Upside-Down Cake
Celebrate the best of winter baking with this one-layer beauty that’s heavenly spiced and makes for a pretty slice.