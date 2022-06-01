Feta PDO: A Taste of Tradition

Across a vast blue ocean and past balmy Mediterranean shores lies the beating heart of Greece. An iconic staple of the country’s history and culture, feta cheese is not just delicious; it is steeped in tradition and culinary impact. Not to mention its nutrient-rich reputation as a healthy powerhouse. This bastion of cultural heritage and flagship for the Mediterranean diet is preserved to this day.

As Greece’s national product, one reflecting the country’s dietary traditions and how its gastronomy relates to Greek history and customs, feta is a Protected Designation of Origin (or PDO) product. This preservation and respect paid to such an ingredient mean the classic brine, crumble, and the flavor is at their most authentic.

Bring heritage and history into your kitchen today with feta PDO products to enhance each recipe and leave mealtime spellbinding. These recipes can help get you started!



Save Recipe Print Seared Chicken with Basil-Feta Dipping Sauce Ingredients 3 tablespoons olive oil

2 yellow onions, sliced

1 clove of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper

(Basil-Feta Sauce recipe follows) Instructions Pound chicken breasts to an even thickness; not thin. In a nonstick skillet heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in garlic and continue to cook for about 30 seconds. Transfer to a serving plate and set aside. Next, season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Place skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 tablespoons olive oil. When oil is hot, add chicken breasts and cook for 7 minutes; flip and continue to cook for 5 - 6 minutes or until thoroughly cooked and browned on both sides. Remove everything from the skillet and transfer it to the serving plate. Enjoy your meal! 3.5.3251



