Feta PDO Burgers

Across a vast blue ocean and past balmy Mediterranean shores lies the beating heart of Greece. An iconic staple of the country’s history and culture, feta cheese is not just delicious; it is steeped in tradition and culinary impact. Not to mention its nutrient-rich reputation as a healthy powerhouse. This bastion of cultural heritage and flagship for the Mediterranean diet is preserved to this day.
As Greece’s national product, one reflecting the country’s dietary traditions and how its gastronomy relates to Greek history and customs, feta is a Protected Designation of Origin (or PDO) product. This preservation and respect paid to such an ingredient mean the classic brine, crumble, and the flavor is at their most authentic.
Bring heritage and history into your kitchen today with feta PDO products to enhance each recipe and leave mealtime spellbinding. These recipes can help get you started!
- 1.5 κg lean ground beef
- 1 cup (packed) crumbled feta PDO
- 1 teaspoons snipped fresh Italian (flat leaf) parsley
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Pepper & salt
- 2 hamburger buns, split and toasted
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- ½ cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Nonstick vegetable oil spray
- 2 medium red onions, peeled, each cut crosswise into 4 slices
- 2 large tomatoes, each cut crosswise into 4 slices
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 35g crumbled feta PDO cheese
- 1 tbsp oregano
- ¼ teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice & salt
- For the feta sauce, mix the yogurt, feta, oregano, lemon zest, lemon juice and season with salt in a small bowl. In a medium bowl combine ground beef, feta cheese, parsley, garlic, and pepper. Shape mixture into two ½-inch thick patties. In a large nonstick skillet cook patties over medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes. Line cut sides of bun and place the feta sauce, the burgers, tomato and onion slices. Garnish with crumbled feta cheese.