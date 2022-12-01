This delightful holiday treat has just the right amount of sweetness and is super kid-friendly.



Save Recipe Print Festive Sprinkle Scones Serves: 8 Ingredients 1½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

4 tablespoons assorted holiday sprinkles, divided

1½ teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

2 tablespoons cold cream cheese, cubed

½ cup plus 1 to 2 tablespoons cold whole buttermilk, divided

1 cup confectioners’ sugar Instructions Preheat oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, 3 tablespoons sprinkles, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter and cold cream cheese until mixture is crumbly. Stir in ½ cup cold buttermilk just until dough comes together. Turn out dough onto a heavily floured surface, and gently knead just until it comes together, 6 to 8 times. Pat dough into a 6-inch circle; cut into 8 wedges. Place wedges on prepared pan with sides almost touching. Bake until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners’ sugar and remaining 1 to 2 tablespoons cold buttermilk until smooth. Drizzle onto scones; top with remaining 1 tablespoon sprinkles. Let stand until glaze is set, 15 to 20 minutes. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days. 3.5.3251