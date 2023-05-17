These savory muffins will be the star of your bread basket this season.
Farmstand Corn Muffins
Serves: 12
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
- 1 cup plain yellow cornmeal
- 3⁄4 cup self-rising flour
- 2 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup whole buttermilk
- 1⁄4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 large egg
- 1⁄2 cup fresh corn kernels, divided
- 4 tablespoons diced red bell pepper, divided
- 3 tablespoons diced seeded jalapeño, divided
- 1⁄4 cup sliced cherry tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons diced red onion
- 2 tablespoons finely shredded Cheddar cheese
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
- 1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1⁄4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°. Brush wells of 2 (6-cup) muffin pans with melted butter. Place pans in oven to preheat for 10 minutes.
- In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, 2 teaspoons salt, and black pepper. Make a well in center.
- In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, and egg. Add buttermilk mixture, half of corn kernels, half of bell pepper, and half of jalapeño to cornmeal mixture, and stir just until combined.
- Carefully remove hot pans from oven. Divide batter among prepared muffin cups. (Batter should sizzle.) Sprinkle with tomatoes, onion, cheese, thyme, remaining corn kernels, remaining bell pepper, and remaining jalapeño.
- Bake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 18 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together softened butter, cilantro, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt until combined. Serve with warm muffins. Cover and refrigerate remaining cilantro butter for up to 1 week.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: If you don’t have cast-iron muffin pans, our Farmstand Corn Muffins can be baked in standard metal muffin pans at the same temperature. Bake time may decrease, so start checking for doneness after 14 minutes.
