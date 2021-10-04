Fall Soup Supper

Now that fall has returned Paula, her children, and grandchildren have settled back into the groove of work and school, a weekend afternoon is the perfect time to get the Deen and Groover clans together for an early-evening home-cooked meal. Soup is a natural fit for serving any big crowd when temps cool off outside. It’s definitely a favorite of Paula’s and easy to make earlier in the day. Paula usually serves two kinds of soups : a chunky, spicier version for the grown-ups and a creamy, milder choice for her grandkids. All the recipes, not just the soups , in this dinner menu can be made ahead, so when family arrives, there’s nothing left to do but sit and visit with each other and take in the beautiful autumn sunset. Enjoy ya’ll!