Fall for the Perfect Picnic

Take an afternoon adventure outside, and enjoy a fun meal with family and friends.

There is something magical about the fall season. The air is a bit breezier, and the temperature drops into a comfortable space that makes the outdoors so pleasant and welcoming. Evening comes a bit faster, and the beautiful golden sunsets of the season are the perfect setting for an outdoor meal. It’s just the right time to pack up your picnic basket and cozy blanket for an easy meal alfresco at your favorite scenic location. Whether you’re in your own backyard, at a park, or by the water, these quick, tasty recipes are sure to make your picnic menu complete.