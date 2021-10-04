Fall Chopped Salad

This yummy Fall Chopped Salad combines some of the season’s beloved flavors to create a comforting side dish.

Makes 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • ½ cup buttermilk
  • ⅓ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh sage
  • 2 teaspoons Champagne vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 head iceberg lettuce, chopped
  • 1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 1 seedless cucumber, chopped
  • 1 small jicama, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1½ cups finely chopped celery
  • 2 Gala apples, cored and finely chopped
  • 1 (5-ounce) bag dried cranberries
  • 2 cups chopped toasted pecans
Instructions
  1. In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and next 6 ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
  2. In a large bowl, toss together lettuces and all remaining ingredients. Add mayonnaise mixture, tossing to combine. Serve immediately.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: This salad can easily be transported in individual servings in Mason jars.

