This yummy Fall Chopped Salad combines some of the season’s beloved flavors to create a comforting side dish.

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup buttermilk

⅓ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons minced fresh sage

2 teaspoons Champagne vinegar

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 head iceberg lettuce, chopped

1 head romaine lettuce, chopped

1 seedless cucumber, chopped

1 small jicama, peeled and finely chopped

1½ cups finely chopped celery

2 Gala apples, cored and finely chopped

1 (5-ounce) bag dried cranberries

In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and next 6 ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. In a large bowl, toss together lettuces and all remaining ingredients. Add mayonnaise mixture, tossing to combine. Serve immediately. Notes Kitchen Tip: This salad can easily be transported in individual servings in Mason jars.

