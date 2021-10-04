This yummy Fall Chopped Salad combines some of the season’s beloved flavors to create a comforting side dish.
Fall Chopped Salad
Makes 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup buttermilk
- ⅓ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh sage
- 2 teaspoons Champagne vinegar
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 head iceberg lettuce, chopped
- 1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
- 1 seedless cucumber, chopped
- 1 small jicama, peeled and finely chopped
- 1½ cups finely chopped celery
- 2 Gala apples, cored and finely chopped
- 1 (5-ounce) bag dried cranberries
- 2 cups chopped toasted pecans
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and next 6 ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
- In a large bowl, toss together lettuces and all remaining ingredients. Add mayonnaise mixture, tossing to combine. Serve immediately.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: This salad can easily be transported in individual servings in Mason jars.
3.5.3251
Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!