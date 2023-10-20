Fall Alfresco Feast

Impress guests and enjoy the best foods that this cozy season has to offer with this festive fall menu.
Bacon and Caramelized Onion Focaccia
This autumn-inspired focaccia bread is the perfect starter for a festive fall meal.
Garlic-Rosemary Crispy Smashed Potatoes
These crispy smashed potatoes are full of flavor thanks to garlic, applewood-smoked bacon, and rosemary.
Roasted Acorn and Butternut Squash Wedges
Seasonal squash makes the perfect side dish for an autumnal feast.
Smoked Peppered Pork Tenderloin
This Smoked Peppered Pork Tenderloin looks impressive, but is actually pretty simple to make.
Spiced Buttermilk Pie
End your fall feast with a creamy, delicious pie that’s full of autumnal spices.