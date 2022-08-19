Fire up the grill for these tasty Country-Style Ribs, packed with flavor from a spice-filled dry-rub.



Dry-Rubbed Country-Style Ribs Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients ¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons dry mustard

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground chipotle chile pepper

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 pounds boneless pork shoulder country-style ribs

2 large red onions, divided

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

In a small bowl, whisk together brown sugar, dry mustard, salt, chipotle pepper, onion powder, cumin, garlic powder, and black pepper. Rub spice mixture all over all ribs, coating well. Tightly wrap ribs in plastic wrap; refrigerate overnight. Unwrap ribs, and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°. Slice 1 onion ½ inch thick; place in bottom of a 12-inch ovenproof skillet. Place ribs on top of onion. Cover skillet with foil. Bake until ribs are tender, about 3 hours. Gently remove ribs and onion from skillet. Wipe skillet clean. Cut remaining onion into ¼-inch-thick wedges. In same skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Working in batches, gently add ribs and onion wedges to skillet; cook until just browned on bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Brush a thin coat of barbecue sauce onto ribs; carefully turn ribs and onion, and cook for 1 minute. Serve ribs with barbecue sauce and onion wedges.