A rich marinating and basting sauce made with Dr Pepper creates this tasty grilled chicken dish.



Save Recipe Print Dr Pepper Barbecue Chicken Makes about 8 servings Ingredients 1 (12-ounce) can Dr Pepper (not diet)

1 cup ketchup

¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

4 pounds split chicken breasts Instructions In a medium saucepan, bring Dr Pepper and next 8 ingredients to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Let cool completely. In a large, heavy-duty resealable plastic bag, combine chicken and half of sauce. Seal bag, and gently toss to combine. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Spray a grill rack with nonflammable cooking spray. Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350° to 400°). Remove chicken from bag, discarding marinade. Grill chicken, covered with grill lid, turning occasionally, until meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, 20 to 30 minutes. Brush chicken with remaining sauce during last 15 minutes of cooking. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. 3.5.3251

