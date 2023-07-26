Two classic Southern dishes combine to make this hearty side dish.
Deviled Egg Potato Salad
Serves: 2 quarts
Ingredients
- 3 pounds assorted baby potatoes, quartered
- 4 large hard-cooked eggs, peeled, halved, and separated
- 3⁄4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 1⁄4 teaspoon sweet Hungarian paprika
- 1⁄2 cup finely chopped celery
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
- 1 tablespoon dill pickle relish
- Garnish: chopped fresh chives
Instructions
- In a large cast-iron Dutch oven, bring potatoes and water to cover by 2 inches to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, and simmer until fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Drain well.
- In a large bowl, mash together egg yolks with a fork until crumbly; stir in mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon water, vinegar, mustard, salt, 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper, and paprika until smooth.
- Coarsely chop egg whites. Gently stir egg whites, potatoes, celery, onion, and relish into egg yolk mixture until well coated. Cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours before serving. Just before serving, sprinkle with remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper; garnish with chives, if desired.
3.5.3251