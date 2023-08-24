Sweet Georgia onions and a Spicy Dipping Sauce make this crispy, deep-fried food the perfect appetizer for sharing.



Save Recipe Print Deep Fried Vidalia Onion Blooms Serves: 2 Ingredients 2 large Vidalia onions

2 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

1 cup whole milk

2 large eggs

1 gallon vegetable oil

Spicy Dipping Sauce (recipe follows) Instructions Peel onions, and cut 1⁄4 inch off top of each, making sure to leave root end intact. Place 1 onion, root end down, in a 4-inch round cookie cutter. Cut onion into quarters, using the cutter as a guide to stop your knife from cutting all the way through. Cut each quarter into 3 sections, creating petals. Remove onion from cutter, and place cut side down. Carefully cut each petal segment to within 1⁄4 inch of root base, if necessary. Turn onion over, and gently begin to separate layers. Remove any small pieces from center that have come loose. Repeat with remaining onion. In a large bowl, stir together flour and Cajun seasoning. In a medium bowl, whisk together milk and eggs. Place 1 onion, cut side up, in flour mixture. Gently pull apart each petal, and sprinkle with flour mixture. Gently turn onion over, and shake out excess. Place onion, cut side up, in milk mixture; spoon mixture between petals, and turn onion until fully coated. Let excess drip off. Return to flour mixture, and coat in flour mixture again, shaking off excess. Repeat with remaining onion. Freeze for 30 minutes. In a 6-quart Dutch oven, add oil, leaving 2 inches between oil and top of pot; heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 375°. Using a spider strainer or large metal slotted spoon, gently and slowly lower 1 onion, cut side down, into hot oil. Fry for 2 minutes; carefully turn onion, and fry until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from oil, and let drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining onion. Serve immediately with Spicy Dipping Sauce. 3.5.3251

