Smoky bacon scents this Crispy Potato-Onion Cake filled with layers of sliced potato, buttery leek, and tender onion and topped with fresh thyme.
Crispy Potato-Onion Cake
Author:
Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 6 slices bacon, chopped
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 4 cups sliced yellow onion (about 2 large onions)
- 2 cups sliced leek (white and light green parts only) (about 1 large leek)
- 2½ pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and sliced ⅛ inch thick
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- In a 10-inch ovenproof skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until browned and crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove bacon, and let drain on paper towels. Pour off drippings in skillet.
- In same skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and leek; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer onion mixture to a medium bowl.
- In same skillet, melt remaining 4 tablespoons butter over medium heat; remove from heat. In a large bowl, gently toss together melted butter, potatoes, salt, thyme, and pepper. Arrange one-fourth of potato slices in concentric circles in bottom of skillet. Spread one-third of onion mixture onto potatoes; top with one-third of bacon. Repeat layers, ending with potatoes. Press down on potatoes with your hands to flatten layers together. Cover with foil.
- Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until potatoes are golden brown and tender, 30 to 40 minutes more. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.
