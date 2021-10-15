Smoky bacon scents this Crispy Potato-Onion Cake filled with layers of sliced potato, buttery leek, and tender onion and topped with fresh thyme.



Crispy Potato-Onion Cake Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings Ingredients 6 slices bacon, chopped

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

4 cups sliced yellow onion (about 2 large onions)

2 cups sliced leek (white and light green parts only) (about 1 large leek)

2½ pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and sliced ⅛ inch thick

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

Instructions Preheat oven to 400°. In a 10-inch ovenproof skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until browned and crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove bacon, and let drain on paper towels. Pour off drippings in skillet. In same skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and leek; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer onion mixture to a medium bowl. In same skillet, melt remaining 4 tablespoons butter over medium heat; remove from heat. In a large bowl, gently toss together melted butter, potatoes, salt, thyme, and pepper. Arrange one-fourth of potato slices in concentric circles in bottom of skillet. Spread one-third of onion mixture onto potatoes; top with one-third of bacon. Repeat layers, ending with potatoes. Press down on potatoes with your hands to flatten layers together. Cover with foil. Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until potatoes are golden brown and tender, 30 to 40 minutes more. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.