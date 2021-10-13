Crispy Honey-Apple Strudel

Crispy Honey-Apple Strudel

Follow these easy step-by-step directions for assembling Crispy Honey-Apple Strudel from Paula Deen’s Fall Baking 2014 special issue.

Crispy Honey-Apple Strudel
Serves: 4 strudels
 
Ingredients
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 5 Granny Smith apples, peeled, halved, cored, and diced
  • 1 cup apple juice, divided
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ½ (16-ounce) box frozen phyllo dough, thawed
  • Butter-flavored nonstick cooking spray
  • Confectioners’ sugar
Instructions
  1. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add apples, and cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes. Add ¾ cup apple juice, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer for 8 minutes or until apples are tender.
  2. In a small bowl, stir together cornstarch and remaining ¼ cup apple juice. Add to apple mixture, and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute or until mixture is very thick. Stir in honey. Let cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or for up to 3 days.
  3. Preheat oven to 400°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
  4. On a clean, flat surface, unfold phyllo dough. Stack 5 phyllo sheets on top of each other, spraying each sheet with butter-flavored cooking spray. Spoon 1 cup apple mixture down center of phyllo stacks, leaving a 1-inch border on short sides. Fold short sides over filling; spray with cooking spray. Fold one long side over apple mixture; spray with cooking spray. Fold remaining long side of phyllo sheets over to completely enclose filling; spray with cooking spray. Carefully place strudel, seam side down, on prepared pans. Using a sharp knife, make 1-inch slits into strudel at 1-inch intervals, and spray with cooking spray. Repeat procedure with remaining phyllo sheets, apple mixture, and cooking spray.
  5. Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar, and serve warm.

