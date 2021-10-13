Follow these easy step-by-step directions for assembling Crispy Honey-Apple Strudel from Paula Deen’s Fall Baking 2014 special issue.
Crispy Honey-Apple Strudel
Serves: 4 strudels
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 5 Granny Smith apples, peeled, halved, cored, and diced
- 1 cup apple juice, divided
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ½ (16-ounce) box frozen phyllo dough, thawed
- Butter-flavored nonstick cooking spray
- Confectioners’ sugar
Instructions
- In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add apples, and cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes. Add ¾ cup apple juice, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer for 8 minutes or until apples are tender.
- In a small bowl, stir together cornstarch and remaining ¼ cup apple juice. Add to apple mixture, and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute or until mixture is very thick. Stir in honey. Let cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or for up to 3 days.
- Preheat oven to 400°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
- On a clean, flat surface, unfold phyllo dough. Stack 5 phyllo sheets on top of each other, spraying each sheet with butter-flavored cooking spray. Spoon 1 cup apple mixture down center of phyllo stacks, leaving a 1-inch border on short sides. Fold short sides over filling; spray with cooking spray. Fold one long side over apple mixture; spray with cooking spray. Fold remaining long side of phyllo sheets over to completely enclose filling; spray with cooking spray. Carefully place strudel, seam side down, on prepared pans. Using a sharp knife, make 1-inch slits into strudel at 1-inch intervals, and spray with cooking spray. Repeat procedure with remaining phyllo sheets, apple mixture, and cooking spray.
- Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar, and serve warm.
3.5.3251