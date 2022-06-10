Summer grilling has met its match with this tasty side dish! To get perfectly crispy fries, try double-frying the potatoes. This ensures they get cooked through and stay tender on the inside during the first fry and get crisp and browned on the outside in the second fry.



Save Recipe Print Crinkle-Cut and Waffle Fries Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings Ingredients Canola oil, for frying

5 medium russet potatoes (about 2 pounds)

In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to a depth of 4 inches, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 325°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with paper towels. Using a crinkle cutter, slice potatoes ¼ inch thick. Place potatoes in a large bowl of cold water; let stand for 10 minutes. Drain well, and pat dry. Working in 3 batches, fry potatoes just until they begin to soften, about 4 minutes. Let drain on paper towels. Heat oil over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 360°. Working in 5 batches, fry potatoes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Let drain on paper towels; sprinkle with salt. Serve immediately. Notes How To: For crinkle-cut fries, simply slice potatoes vertically with a crinkle cutter, also called a wavy chopper or serrated slicer. For waffle fries, after making one vertical slice, rotate the potato 90 degrees, and make another vertical slice. You can find many styles of crinkle-cutting tools at amazon.com for less than $10.




