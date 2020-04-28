A creamy filling of sweet berries and tangy citrus top a buttery crust for these irresistible Creamy Strawberry-Lime Shortbread Bars.
Creamy Strawberry-Lime Shortbread Bars
Makes about 2 dozen
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1½ cups sugar, divided
- 2 teaspoons lime zest, divided
- ¾ cup butter, cut into ½-inch pieces
- 1 (12-ounce) jar strawberry preserves
- 3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- 3 large eggs
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides of pan; spray parchment with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, ½ cup sugar, and 1 teaspoon zest. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Press mixture into prepared pan.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown.
- Spread preserves over crust. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and remaining 1 cup sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating just until combined after each addition; beat in lime juice and remaining 1 teaspoon zest. Pour cream cheese mixture over preserves.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until center is set. Let cool completely in pan. Using excess parchment as handles, remove from pan before cutting into bars. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
