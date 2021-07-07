Weeknight dinners just got easier and tastier with this Creamy Squash Pasta full of fresh veggies, sharp cheese, and a thick sauce.



Save Recipe Print Creamy Squash Pasta Author: Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings Ingredients ⅓ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons minced garlic

3 pounds yellow squash, halved lengthwise and cut crosswise into ¼-inch-thick slices

2½ teaspoons kosher salt

¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ cup vegetable stock

½ cup grated pecorino cheese

1 (12-ounce) package bowtie pasta, cooked according to package directions

1 cup packed fresh baby spinach

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until lightly golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Add squash; reduce heat to medium. Cover and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, 15 to 18 minutes. Reserve ¾ cup squash mixture in a small bowl. Increase heat to medium-high; cook remaining squash mixture, uncovered, stirring frequently, until most of liquid is evaporated, 10 to 15 minutes. (Squash will start to stick slightly to bottom of pot.) Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Transfer 2 cups squash mixture and any remaining liquid in pan to the container of a blender. Add stock; purée until smooth. Return puréed squash mixture to pot; stir in reserved ¾ cup squash mixture, grated cheese, pasta, spinach, rosemary, and red pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through. Serve immediately. Garnish with shaved cheese and red pepper, if desired.