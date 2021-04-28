Creamy Pecan Coleslaw

Creamy Pecan Coleslaw

Make this delicious coleslaw for barbecues, cookouts, family gatherings, and more. 

Save Recipe Print
Creamy Pecan Coleslaw
Serves: 6 to 8
 
Ingredients
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • ¼ cup whole buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons cane syrup
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 small head green cabbage, trimmed and shredded (about 2 pounds)
  • 1 cup matchstick carrots
  • 1 cup sliced celery
  • 4 green onions, sliced
  • ½ cup chopped toasted pecans
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, whisk together sour cream, buttermilk, cane syrup, vinegar, salt, and pepper; stir in cabbage, carrots, celery, and green onion. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour; stir in pecans before serving.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR