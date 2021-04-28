Make this delicious coleslaw for barbecues, cookouts, family gatherings, and more.



Save Recipe Print Creamy Pecan Coleslaw Serves: 6 to 8 Ingredients 1 cup sour cream

¼ cup whole buttermilk

2 tablespoons cane syrup

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 small head green cabbage, trimmed and shredded (about 2 pounds)

1 cup matchstick carrots

1 cup sliced celery

4 green onions, sliced

½ cup chopped toasted pecans Instructions In a large bowl, whisk together sour cream, buttermilk, cane syrup, vinegar, salt, and pepper; stir in cabbage, carrots, celery, and green onion. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour; stir in pecans before serving. 3.5.3251