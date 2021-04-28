Make this delicious coleslaw for barbecues, cookouts, family gatherings, and more.
Creamy Pecan Coleslaw
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 1 cup sour cream
- ¼ cup whole buttermilk
- 2 tablespoons cane syrup
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 small head green cabbage, trimmed and shredded (about 2 pounds)
- 1 cup matchstick carrots
- 1 cup sliced celery
- 4 green onions, sliced
- ½ cup chopped toasted pecans
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together sour cream, buttermilk, cane syrup, vinegar, salt, and pepper; stir in cabbage, carrots, celery, and green onion. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour; stir in pecans before serving.
