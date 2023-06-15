Creamy No-Boil Mac and Cheese

This rich and creamy mac and cheese comes together in one pan, making it the perfect side dish for any weeknight meal.

Serves: 8 to 10 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 1⁄4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1⁄2 cup minced yellow onion
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 1⁄2 cups whole milk
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, cubed and softened
  • 2 teaspoons hot sauce
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 (16-ounce) package elbow macaroni
  • 1 (8-ounce) package sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded and divided
  • 1 cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese
  • Garnish: ground black pepper
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400°.
  2. In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3 minutes. Whisk in flour; cook, whisking constantly, for 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk and broth until smooth. Whisk in cream cheese until melted and smooth; whisk in hot sauce and salt. Cook, whisking frequently, until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.
  3. Gently stir macaroni, 1 1⁄2 cups Cheddar, and Gouda into cream cheese mixture until well combined. Loosely cover skillet with foil.
  4. Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and gently stir pasta mixture; sprinkle remaining 1⁄2 cup Cheddar onto pasta. Bake, uncovered, until hot and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes more. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with pepper, if desired.

 

