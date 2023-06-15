This rich and creamy mac and cheese comes together in one pan, making it the perfect side dish for any weeknight meal.
Creamy No-Boil Mac and Cheese
Serves: 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
- 1⁄4 cup unsalted butter
- 1⁄2 cup minced yellow onion
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 1⁄2 cups whole milk
- 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, cubed and softened
- 2 teaspoons hot sauce
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 (16-ounce) package elbow macaroni
- 1 (8-ounce) package sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded and divided
- 1 cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese
- Garnish: ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3 minutes. Whisk in flour; cook, whisking constantly, for 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk and broth until smooth. Whisk in cream cheese until melted and smooth; whisk in hot sauce and salt. Cook, whisking frequently, until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.
- Gently stir macaroni, 1 1⁄2 cups Cheddar, and Gouda into cream cheese mixture until well combined. Loosely cover skillet with foil.
- Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and gently stir pasta mixture; sprinkle remaining 1⁄2 cup Cheddar onto pasta. Bake, uncovered, until hot and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes more. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with pepper, if desired.
