This rich and creamy mac and cheese comes together in one pan, making it the perfect side dish for any weeknight meal.



Creamy No-Boil Mac and Cheese Serves: 8 to 10 servings Ingredients 1⁄4 cup unsalted butter

1⁄2 cup minced yellow onion

1 clove garlic, minced

1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

3 1⁄2 cups whole milk

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, cubed and softened

2 teaspoons hot sauce

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 (16-ounce) package elbow macaroni

1 (8-ounce) package sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded and divided

1 cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese

Preheat oven to 400°. In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3 minutes. Whisk in flour; cook, whisking constantly, for 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk and broth until smooth. Whisk in cream cheese until melted and smooth; whisk in hot sauce and salt. Cook, whisking frequently, until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Gently stir macaroni, 1 1⁄2 cups Cheddar, and Gouda into cream cheese mixture until well combined. Loosely cover skillet with foil. Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and gently stir pasta mixture; sprinkle remaining 1⁄2 cup Cheddar onto pasta. Bake, uncovered, until hot and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes more. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with pepper, if desired.