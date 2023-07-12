Packed with plenty of colorful veggies, this pasta salad is a tasty addition to any summer meal.



Save Recipe Print Creamy Macaroni Salad Serves: about 2 quarts Ingredients 1⁄2 (16-ounce) package elbow macaroni

3⁄4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 pint assorted grape tomatoes, halved

1⁄2 cup chopped celery

1⁄4 cup chopped red onion

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Garnish: paprika, fresh basil Instructions In a large cast-iron Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, and rinse with cold water; drain well. In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, salt, and black pepper. Stir in cooked pasta, bell pepper, tomatoes, celery, onion, and basil. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving. Garnish with paprika and basil, if desired. 3.5.3251