Packed with plenty of colorful veggies, this pasta salad is a tasty addition to any summer meal.
Creamy Macaroni Salad
Serves: about 2 quarts
Ingredients
- 1⁄2 (16-ounce) package elbow macaroni
- 3⁄4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 pint assorted grape tomatoes, halved
- 1⁄2 cup chopped celery
- 1⁄4 cup chopped red onion
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- Garnish: paprika, fresh basil
Instructions
- In a large cast-iron Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, and rinse with cold water; drain well.
- In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, salt, and black pepper. Stir in cooked pasta, bell pepper, tomatoes, celery, onion, and basil. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving. Garnish with paprika and basil, if desired.
