Creamy Macaroni Salad

Packed with plenty of colorful veggies, this pasta salad is a tasty addition to any summer meal.

Creamy Macaroni Salad
Serves: about 2 quarts
 
Ingredients
  • 1⁄2 (16-ounce) package elbow macaroni
  • 3⁄4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 pint assorted grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1⁄2 cup chopped celery
  • 1⁄4 cup chopped red onion
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • Garnish: paprika, fresh basil
Instructions
  1. In a large cast-iron Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, and rinse with cold water; drain well.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, salt, and black pepper. Stir in cooked pasta, bell pepper, tomatoes, celery, onion, and basil. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving. Garnish with paprika and basil, if desired.

 

