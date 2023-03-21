A hearty helping of verdant asparagus really makes this dish shine.
Creamy Lemon Grits with Asparagus and Fried Eggs
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 1⁄4 cups heavy whipping cream, divided
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided
- 1 cup stone-ground grits
- 1 1⁄2 cups grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh
- tarragon
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
- 4 large eggs
- Garnish: fresh tarragon, ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a large saucepan, bring broth, 1 cup cream, lemon zest, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice to a boil over high heat. Whisk in grits; cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until grits are tender and thickened, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in Parmesan, cream cheese, tarragon, and remaining 1⁄4 cup cream until smooth.
- Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Add asparagus; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from skillet.
- In same skillet, melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Crack eggs into skillet; cook, uncovered, for 3 minutes. Cover pan; cook until whites are set, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove eggs. Stir remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice into butter in pan; cook for 2 minutes.
- Divide grits among serving bowls. Top each with asparagus and fried egg. Spoon butter-lemon mixture on top. Garnish with tarragon and pepper, if desired.
