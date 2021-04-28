Cool, crunchy, and herbaceous, this Creamy Cucumber and Radish salad coated in a tangy buttermilk dressing will be a hit during the warm-weather months.
Creamy Cucumber and Radish Salad
Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 3 English cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 6 radishes, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup whole buttermilk
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- ½ cup chopped fresh dill
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine cucumber, radish, and salt. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Drain vegetables well, and pat dry.
- In small bowl, whisk together sour cream, buttermilk, vinegar, oil, and garlic until smooth. Stir in dill. Add sour cream mixture to cucumber mixture, tossing to combine. Serve immediately.
3.5.3251