Cool, crunchy, and herbaceous, this Creamy Cucumber and Radish salad coated in a tangy buttermilk dressing will be a hit during the warm-weather months. 

Creamy Cucumber and Radish Salad
Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 3 English cucumbers, thinly sliced
  • 6 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ⅓ cup sour cream
  • ¼ cup whole buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, grated
  • ½ cup chopped fresh dill
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, combine cucumber, radish, and salt. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Drain vegetables well, and pat dry.
  2. In small bowl, whisk together sour cream, buttermilk, vinegar, oil, and garlic until smooth. Stir in dill. Add sour cream mixture to cucumber mixture, tossing to combine. Serve immediately.

 

 

