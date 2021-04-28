Cool, crunchy, and herbaceous, this Creamy Cucumber and Radish salad coated in a tangy buttermilk dressing will be a hit during the warm-weather months.



Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings Ingredients 3 English cucumbers, thinly sliced

6 radishes, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

⅓ cup sour cream

¼ cup whole buttermilk

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, grated

½ cup chopped fresh dill Instructions In a large bowl, combine cucumber, radish, and salt. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Drain vegetables well, and pat dry. In small bowl, whisk together sour cream, buttermilk, vinegar, oil, and garlic until smooth. Stir in dill. Add sour cream mixture to cucumber mixture, tossing to combine. Serve immediately.