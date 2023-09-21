Our rich and hearty Creamy Collards and Sausage Bake makes eating your greens easy and enjoyable.



Save Recipe Print Creamy Collards and Sausage Bake Serves: 6 to 8 servings Ingredients 1 pound ground mild Italian sausage

1⁄4 cup unsalted butter

1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups whole milk

1 (8-ounce) block mozzarella cheese, grated

1 (7-ounce) block Gouda cheese, grated

1⁄2 pound chopped fresh collard greens

1 (16-ounce) package penne, cooked according to package directions for al dente

1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained

1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

3⁄4 cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)

Preheat oven to 400°. Lightly spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Shape sausage into small balls (about 2 teaspoons each). In a large saucepan, cook sausage balls over medium heat, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from pan. In same pan, melt butter over medium heat. Gradually whisk in flour, and cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes. Slowly whisk in milk, and cook, stirring frequently, until mixture is thickened, about 5 minutes. Gradually add cheeses, stirring until melted and well combined. Fold in greens, penne, pimientos, and 1 teaspoon salt. Transfer to prepared pan. In a small bowl, combine bread crumbs, melted butter, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Sprinkle over casserole. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve immediately.