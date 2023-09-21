Our rich and hearty Creamy Collards and Sausage Bake makes eating your greens easy and enjoyable.
Creamy Collards and Sausage Bake
Serves: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground mild Italian sausage
- 1⁄4 cup unsalted butter
- 1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour
- 4 cups whole milk
- 1 (8-ounce) block mozzarella cheese, grated
- 1 (7-ounce) block Gouda cheese, grated
- 1⁄2 pound chopped fresh collard greens
- 1 (16-ounce) package penne, cooked according to package directions for al dente
- 1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 3⁄4 cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Lightly spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- Shape sausage into small balls (about 2 teaspoons each).
- In a large saucepan, cook sausage balls over medium heat, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from pan.
- In same pan, melt butter over medium heat. Gradually whisk in flour, and cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes. Slowly whisk in milk, and cook, stirring frequently, until mixture is thickened, about 5 minutes. Gradually add cheeses, stirring until melted and well combined. Fold in greens, penne, pimientos, and 1 teaspoon salt. Transfer to prepared pan.
- In a small bowl, combine bread crumbs, melted butter, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Sprinkle over casserole.
- Bake until golden brown and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve immediately.
