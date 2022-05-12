Dinner cannot go wrong with this hearty Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Casserole.
Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Casserole
Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 1 (16-ounce) package fresh button mushrooms, sliced
- 2 (4-ounce) packages fresh gourmet blend mushrooms
- ½ cup diced yellow onion
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup chicken broth, room temperature
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream, room temperature
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 4 cups shredded cooked chicken
- 1 tablespoon plus ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon celery salt
- 2 cups torn sourdough bread
- Garnish: chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- In a 12-inch ovenproof skillet, melt ¼ cup butter over medium heat. Add all mushrooms, onion, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Remove vegetables from skillet.
- In same skillet, melt ¼ cup butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour; cook, whisking frequently, until lightly browned and smooth, about 5 minutes. Gradually whisk in broth and cream until smooth; cook, whisking constantly, until thick and bubbly, about 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until melted. Remove from heat; stir in vegetables, chicken, 1 tablespoon kosher salt, pepper, and celery salt.
- In a medium microwave-safe bowl, melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter on low; stir in bread and remaining ¼ teaspoon kosher salt until well coated. Top chicken mixture with bread mixture.
- Bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 25 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
