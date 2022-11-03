Creamy Baked Chicken, Ham, and Cheese

Enjoy the comforting taste of Creamy Baked Chicken, Ham, and Cheese for a quick and easy week night meal with the family.

Serves: 4
 
Ingredients
  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 4 thin slices country ham
  • 4 slices Provolone cheese
  • 1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of chicken soup
  • ¼ cup dry white wine
  • ¼ teaspoon ground paprika
  • Hot cooked wild rice and steamed vegetables, to serve
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. Place chicken in prepared pan; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with ham and cheese. In a small bowl, stir together soup and wine; pour onto chicken. Sprinkle with paprika.
  3. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°, about 40 minutes. Serve with rice and vegetables.

 

