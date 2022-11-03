Enjoy the comforting taste of Creamy Baked Chicken, Ham, and Cheese for a quick and easy week night meal with the family.

Creamy Baked Chicken, Ham, and Cheese Serves: 4 Ingredients 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 thin slices country ham

4 slices Provolone cheese

1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of chicken soup

¼ cup dry white wine

¼ teaspoon ground paprika

Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place chicken in prepared pan; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with ham and cheese. In a small bowl, stir together soup and wine; pour onto chicken. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°, about 40 minutes. Serve with rice and vegetables.