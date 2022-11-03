Enjoy the comforting taste of Creamy Baked Chicken, Ham, and Cheese for a quick and easy week night meal with the family.
Creamy Baked Chicken, Ham, and Cheese
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 thin slices country ham
- 4 slices Provolone cheese
- 1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of chicken soup
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- ¼ teaspoon ground paprika
- Hot cooked wild rice and steamed vegetables, to serve
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- Place chicken in prepared pan; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with ham and cheese. In a small bowl, stir together soup and wine; pour onto chicken. Sprinkle with paprika.
- Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°, about 40 minutes. Serve with rice and vegetables.
