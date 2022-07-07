Diced pimientos, Monterey Jack cheese, and green onion add a delightful burst of flavor to this Creamed Corn Pudding.
Creamed Corn Pudding
Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 3 cups fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels (about 4 ears)
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons plain cornmeal
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 (16-ounce) container sour cream
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 3 large eggs
- 1 (8-ounce) package Monterey Jack cheese, shredded and divided
- 1 (7-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained
- 6 tablespoons chopped green onion, divided
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Pour vegetable oil into a 10-inch cast-iron skillet; place skillet in oven while preheating.
- In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse corn kernels until almost smooth.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, and black pepper. Whisk in puréed corn, sour cream, melted butter, and eggs until smooth. Stir in 1½ cups cheese, pimientos, and 4 tablespoons green onion. Carefully spread mixture into hot skillet.
- Bake until puffed and center is almost set, 45 to 50 minutes, covering with foil after 30 minutes of baking to prevent excess browning. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and remaining 2 tablespoons green onion. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
3.5.3251