Diced pimientos, Monterey Jack cheese, and green onion add a delightful burst of flavor to this Creamed Corn Pudding.



Creamed Corn Pudding Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings Ingredients 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3 cups fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels (about 4 ears)

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons plain cornmeal

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (16-ounce) container sour cream

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled

3 large eggs

1 (8-ounce) package Monterey Jack cheese, shredded and divided

1 (7-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained

6 tablespoons chopped green onion, divided Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Pour vegetable oil into a 10-inch cast-iron skillet; place skillet in oven while preheating. In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse corn kernels until almost smooth. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, and black pepper. Whisk in puréed corn, sour cream, melted butter, and eggs until smooth. Stir in 1½ cups cheese, pimientos, and 4 tablespoons green onion. Carefully spread mixture into hot skillet. Bake until puffed and center is almost set, 45 to 50 minutes, covering with foil after 30 minutes of baking to prevent excess browning. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and remaining 2 tablespoons green onion. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.