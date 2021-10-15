Crunchy on the outside, creamy on the inside, these Crabmeat-Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers are the full package with a tiny bit of heat.
Crabmeat-Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers
Serves: Makes 30
Ingredients
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- ¼ cup plus 1½ teaspoons dry mustard, divided
- ¼ cup prepared horseradish
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 30 jalapeños
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons panko (Japanese bread crumbs), divided
- ¼ cup thinly sliced fresh chives
- 2 large egg yolks
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1¾ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- ½ pound lump crabmeat, picked free of shell
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup cornmeal
- 1 cup whole buttermilk
- 2 large eggs
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, ¼ cup dry mustard, horseradish, and ½ teaspoon pepper until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.
- Using a vegetable peeler, peel each jalapeño. Using a paring knife, cut a slit lengthwise in each jalapeño. Using a spoon, remove seeds, being careful to keep jalapeños intact.
- In a medium bowl, stir together cream cheese, 2 tablespoons bread crumbs, chives, egg yolks, garlic, lemon zest and juice, ¾ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and remaining 1½ teaspons dry mustard until smooth. Gently stir in crab. Spoon mixture into jalapeños. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- If preheating is recommended by your air fryer manual, preheat fryer to 400°.
- In a small bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon black pepper. In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk and eggs. In another medium bowl, place remaining 2 cups bread crumbs.
- Working in batches, roll stuffed jalapeños in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dip in buttermilk mixture, letting excess drip off. Dredge in bread crumbs, shaking off excess.
- Place jalapeños on rack in fryer. Set temperature to 400°, and cook for 4 minutes. Turn jalapeños, and cook for 4 minutes. Repeat with remaining jalapeños. Serve with mayonnaise mixture.
Notes
Choose firm jalapeños with smooth, shiny skin.
3.5.3251