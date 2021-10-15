Crunchy on the outside, creamy on the inside, these Crabmeat-Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers are the full package with a tiny bit of heat.



Save Recipe Print Crabmeat-Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers Serves: Makes 30 Ingredients 2 cups mayonnaise

¼ cup plus 1½ teaspoons dry mustard, divided

¼ cup prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

30 jalapeños

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2 cups plus 2 tablespoons panko (Japanese bread crumbs), divided

¼ cup thinly sliced fresh chives

2 large egg yolks

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1¾ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

½ pound lump crabmeat, picked free of shell

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup cornmeal

1 cup whole buttermilk

In a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, ¼ cup dry mustard, horseradish, and ½ teaspoon pepper until smooth. Cover and refrigerate. Using a vegetable peeler, peel each jalapeño. Using a paring knife, cut a slit lengthwise in each jalapeño. Using a spoon, remove seeds, being careful to keep jalapeños intact. In a medium bowl, stir together cream cheese, 2 tablespoons bread crumbs, chives, egg yolks, garlic, lemon zest and juice, ¾ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and remaining 1½ teaspons dry mustard until smooth. Gently stir in crab. Spoon mixture into jalapeños. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. If preheating is recommended by your air fryer manual, preheat fryer to 400°. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon black pepper. In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk and eggs. In another medium bowl, place remaining 2 cups bread crumbs. Working in batches, roll stuffed jalapeños in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dip in buttermilk mixture, letting excess drip off. Dredge in bread crumbs, shaking off excess. Place jalapeños on rack in fryer. Set temperature to 400°, and cook for 4 minutes. Turn jalapeños, and cook for 4 minutes. Repeat with remaining jalapeños. Serve with mayonnaise mixture. Notes Choose firm jalapeños with smooth, shiny skin.