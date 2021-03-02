When you need a bowlful of soul-warming comfort, you can turn to any of these cozy soup recipes. From wholesome brothy bases to creamy textures, and veggie options to meaty favorites, there’s a little something for everyone.

This delicious chowder is made of a seafood trifecta of shrimp, flounder, and crab.

This robust, full-flavored tomato soup gets topped with the next best thing since sliced bread: Grilled Cheese Croutons.

Each hearty spoonful is like sinking your teeth into a juicy burger.

Scented with fresh sage and mushrooms, this chicken and wild rice soup is sure to get you in the cozy state of mind.

Cheesy sauce, ground sausage, and hash browns—yes, this soup is your comfort food dream come true.

There’s no substitute for this Cajun classic on a chilly night. Don’t forget a healthy scoop of rice to soak up the mouthwatering flavors.

Silky smooth and served in a delightfully crusty sourdough bread bowl, this meal is like snuggling up in a warm blanket.